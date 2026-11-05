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From Heroin Addiction and 10 Years in Prison to a Second Chance
By Tani Knight,3 days ago
For much of his adult life, Daniel knew little beyond drugs, crime, and prison. After spending approximately 10 years behind bars and struggling with heroin and methamphetamine addiction, he had become accustomed to a revolving door of incarceration. But beneath the criminal lifestyle was someone searching for something he had lost long ago: a family.