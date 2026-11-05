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Good Smile Company Partially Reopens on November 6 Following Data Breach of Online Store
By Nov 5, 10:00,4 days ago
Store reopens for viewing product information only after company discovered breach on October 23. Good Smile Company announced on Thursday that it is partially reopening on Friday following the data breach on its online store where an "unauthorized third party" gained access to personal and other information if its members. The store will partially reopen for viewing product information only.