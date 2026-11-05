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Ree Drummond’s Top 10 Favorite Maple Recipes of All Time
By Lilly Blomquist,4 days ago
Rich, cozy, and perfectly sweet, maple is one of those ingredients that Ree Drummond knows how to work with, whether she’s baking a decadent cake or roasting a tray of fresh vegetables. A generous pour of maple syrup is a must for any stack of pancakes, but Ree takes the sweet, comforting flavor to a new level that goes way beyond the breakfast table. From sweet treats to savory dishes, Ree has so many delicious recipes that put maple at the front and center.