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Cranberry Tart with Brown Butter Crust
By Ree Drummond,2 days ago
Yields: 10 - 12 serving(s) Prep Time: 50 mins Total Time: 6 hrs 50 mins. This cranberry tart is a bright, beautiful holiday dessert to serve after Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner. I make a nutty brown butter crust, press it into a tart pan, then fill it with smooth cranberry curd flavored with fresh orange. The filling is sweet and tangy, and its jewel-red color looks right at home on the dessert spread. You can make the tart up to 2 days ahead, so dessert is ready before the festivities begin. Add a dollop of whipped cream just before serving, and you’ve got a seasonal treat that’s as lovely to look at as it is to eat.