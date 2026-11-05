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Villanova Announces Men's Basketball Promotions and Gameday Enhancements for 2026-27 Season
4 days ago
VILLANOVA, Pa. – The Villanova Men's Basketball home slate for the 2026-27 campaign kicks off this week, and Villanova Athletics has announced a stacked promotional schedule and new enhancements to the gameday experience for the upcoming season. It all begins on Friday, November 6 at 7:00 p.m. as Holy Cross comes to the Finneran Pavilion for VU's home opener, complete with a schedule poster giveaway.