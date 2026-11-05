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Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation Launches Hay and Feed Drive with $100,000 Matching Gift
By Saratoga TODAY,4 days ago
The Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation (TRF), the nation’s oldest and largest organization dedicated to the lifetime care of retired Thoroughbreds, has launched its 2026 Hay & Feed Drive with a generous $100,000 matching gift from Peggy and Richard Santulli. Every donation will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $100,000, giving supporters an opportunity to double their impact on the care of TRF’s nearly 350 retired horses.