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November 2026 SBA 504 Interest Rates
By Sarah Boghossian,4 days ago
504 RatesManufacturing, Food Supply Chain, & Rural Rates*REFI Rates 25 Year Terms6.57%6.34%6.58% 20 Year Terms6.58%6.33%6.58% 10 Year Terms6.58%6.29%6.58% The current SBA 504 debenture pricing was completed on November 5, 2026. *Rates for manufacturing businesses (primary NAICS Code in sectors 31, 32, and 33), food supply chain businesses (primary NAICS Codes 1111-1113, 1121-1125, 1129, 1141, 1151, 1152, 423820, 4244, 4245, 424910, 445110, 484220**, 484230**, 493120, 493130), and businesses located in rural areas are approximately 25 basis points lower than other projects due to the waiver of both the upfront guaranty and annual service fees in FY27. **Limited to refrigerated and frozen trucking, farm products, grain products, and livestock.