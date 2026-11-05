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Cambridge Police investigating armed robbery outside Cedar Street store
By Sean Curtis,4 days ago
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Cambridge Police are investigating after a woman reported two men robbed her at gunpoint while she sat in a vehicle outside a local store Tuesday evening. Police say the robbery happened around 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 3 near Mercado Latino on Cedar Street. The woman and her husband had parked along the side of the building on Perimore Street, and her husband went inside the store, according to police.
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