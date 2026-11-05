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Chicago Med Season 12, Episode 5 Review: ‘Baptism by Fire’ Truly Introduces Us to Dr. Wu
4 days ago
Chicago Med Season 12, Episode 5 ‘Baptism by Fire‘ was one of the most emotional episodes of the show, the kind of hour that grabs you emotionally and never lets you go. It’s a hard hour to watch, and certainly not for everyone, but it’s also the kind that serves as a reminder that as much as this story is fictional for us and for these characters, it’s sadly not for way too many women and girls.