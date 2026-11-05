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Gulani Vision Institute uses new tech to see beneath eye’s surface
4 days ago
Gulani Vision Institute is the first in Northeast Florida and among the first in the world to use the Pentacam Cornea OCT, an advanced diagnostic platform that reveals the cornea’s intricate layers with sub-2-micron ultra-high resolution. Combining three-dimensional corneal tomography with optical coherence, the technology provides an “optical biopsy” — a detailed examination within the living cornea using light, without cutting or removing tissue. Its 1.9-micron axial resolution helps reveal subtle structural details, providing additional information for Dr. Arun C. Gulani’s individualized surgical planning.
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