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Here’s the average Social Security check for 65-year-old Americans (how does yours compare?)
By Katy Willis,3 days ago
We earn commissions for transactions made through links in this post. Here's more on how we make money. If you are 65 and a coworker tells you the average Social Security check is more than $2,000 a month, you can stop worrying when yours comes in lower. The national average for retired workers is $2,088.79 a month, but that number blends everyone from 62-year-olds to people well past 90, so it says very little about what a 65-year-old actually receives.