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‘Burn After Reading’ is a perfect watch for midterms season
By Nolan Scozzaro,4 days ago
Editor’s note: This article is the ninth in a series of reviews for all films directed by the Coen brothers. All films are screened at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center. Browse reviews for “Blood Simple,” “Raising Arizona,” “Miller’s Crossing,” “Barton Fink,” “Fargo,” “The Big Lebowski,” “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” and “No Country for Old Men” at ndsmcobserver.com.