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18 tech purchases smart shoppers are deliberately putting off this year
By Katy Willis,2 days ago
We earn commissions for transactions made through links in this post. Here's more on how we make money. Your phone lights up with a trade-in offer the morning a new model launches, and for about ten seconds the number looks almost too good to pass up. It isn’t. An iPhone 15 lost roughly 48 percent of its resale value within a year of release, and a Samsung Galaxy S22 lost closer to 68 percent in that same stretch.