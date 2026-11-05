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GES Acquires CSG Creative From National Trade Productions
By Press Release,4 days ago
Global Experience Specialists (GES) has acquired CSG Creative from National Trade Productions, Inc. (NTP), adding marketing and creative services for exhibition organizers and associations. CSG will operate within GES while retaining its brand and existing clients. President and Founder Paige Cardwell and the entire agency team will remain in place....