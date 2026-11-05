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Here’s the average credit score for Americans at 35. How does yours compare?
By Katy Willis,2 days ago
We earn commissions for transactions made through links in this post. Here's more on how we make money. A 35-year-old who checks their credit score and sees 689 is sitting right on the average for Millennials, the generation group that covers ages 29 to 44. The national average is 713, and 689 lands in the “good” range of 670 to 739 on the FICO scale.