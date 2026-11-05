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How to prepare your finances before separation
By Staff Writer,2 days ago
We earn commissions for transactions made through links in this post. Here's more on how we make money. Separation changes more than your relationship status. It can affect your home, income, savings, debts, retirement plans and the financial arrangements you have relied on for years. If children are involved, decisions about parenting time and support add another layer of complexity.