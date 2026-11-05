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We are proof of hope for our democracy
By Matias Aguilar,4 days ago
The classic presidential debate, one filled with courtesy, respect and integrity, is a foreign concept to my generation. While millennials and Gen X can still recall the 2012 presidential debate, when Republican nominee Mitt Romney congratulated former President Barack Obama on his anniversary, my generation’s earliest political memories consist of personal insults, cross-talk, disrespect, muted microphones and aggression.