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Avram Glazer says Man United's commercial business is not dependent on results
4 days ago
Manchester United co-owner Avram Glazer has further alienated an already disgruntled fanbase following controversial comments regarding the relationship between the club’s on-field performance and its commercial engine. Speaking at Deutsche Bank’s inaugural Sports Investment Conference in London, Glazer suggested that globally recognised sporting institutions such as Manchester United can...