undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Twice-paroled Glenn County murderer denied release again
By Kelli Saam,4 days ago
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A man convicted of murder in Glenn County was denied parole after being released twice before and violating his parole both times. According to the Glenn County District Attorney, Gary Lewis Cooper murdered Filiberto Mendoza in 1993 and was sentenced to 25 years to life. He was first paroled in 2015 but violated his parole within 2 years and returned to prison.
6