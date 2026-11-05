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Falcons injury report: Brian Robinson Jr., Divine Deablo limited in first full practice in Madrid
By Tori McElhaney,4 days ago
MADRID, Spain — After holding a walkthrough when they landed in Madrid Wednesday morning, the Atlanta Falcons held their first full practice Thursday. Because of this, nothing changed from an injury report standpoint from Wednesday's estimate to Thursday's actual report. Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) was still a full participant,...