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One Big Lesson for 2028
4 days ago
You're reading The TNR Blue Book. Get daily scoops, strategy, and developments inside the liberal ideas factory delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for free. "As other states shift left in a brutal cycle, Florida does what we do best—we held the line," former Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler wrote on X on Wednesday morning. "THANK GOD I LIVE IN FLORIDA!" Democrats, on the other hand, are disappointed that the night's successes didn't extend to the Sunshine State. On a giddy, "blue wave" evening when even states as improbable as Kansas and Texas elected Democratic senators, both Angie Nixon, Democrats' Senate nominee in Florida, and David Jolly, the gubernatorial candidate, lost to their Republican opponents. This disappointment, some say, was preventable. And perhaps more importantly, it holds some lessons for 2028.