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Social Security Trust Fund Projected To Be Depleted by 2032
By Legis1 Editorial,3 days ago
The Social Security Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) trust fund is projected to be depleted in 2032, at which point ongoing revenues would cover only about 78% of scheduled benefits, according to a new Congressional Research Service (CRS) report. That depletion would create a direct conflict between the Social Security Act's entitlement guarantee and the Antideficiency Act's prohibition on spending beyond available funds.