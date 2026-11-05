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Review: Ghostly ballerinas moved weightlessly and zombies scared from the aisles at Ballet Des Moines’ season opener
By Meghan Klinkenborg,4 days ago
Ballet Des Moines welcomed a crowd of spooky season enthusiasts to Hoyt Sherman Place with their haunting season debut, Ghost Stories. Clearly audiences were ready to celebrate the macabre the week before Halloween, and Ballet Des Moines delivered with a spirited evening of poignant tales told through dance. The ghostly...
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