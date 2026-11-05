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US midterms: 'Donald Trump's wings have been more than clipped'
By Douglas HERBERT,4 days ago
US President Donald Trump faced a radically transformed and hostile political landscape after Democrats seized both the House of Representatives and the Senate in Tuesday's (November 3) midterms. The result was a personal humiliation for the 80-year-old Trump, leaving him as a lame duck president for the remaining two years of his term. FRANCE 24's International Affairs Commentator Douglas Herbert has more.