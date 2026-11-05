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Lanterns 4K Blu-ray Release Date Revealed — Here's What Else You'll Find On The Disc
4 days ago
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced the release of the DC Studios drama series Lanterns: The Complete First Season on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 9, 2027. So, it won't be long until fans are able to bring home every twist of the investigation with the DCU series that stars Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart.