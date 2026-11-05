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Criminal Trailer: Adria Arjona, Charlie Hunnam, & Emilia Clarke Star In First Look At Prime Video Adaptation
4 days ago
Prime Video has released the first teaser trailer and a series of promo stills for Criminal, the streamer's 8-part adaptation of Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips' best-selling Image graphic novel series starring Charlie Hunnam, Adria Arjona, and Emilia Clarke. According to the show's synopsis, Criminal follows friends Leo Patterson (Hunnam)...