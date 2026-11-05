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Astro Brief: Cosmic Neutrinos
By Dr. Mike Reed,4 days ago
Neutrinos are subatomic particles that are typically generated by high energy environments such as inside stars. Trillions of these particles pass through everything and have been observed in underground ultrapure water reservoirs to increase the probability of detecting their rare interactions. Contributions by Dr. Francis Halzen created new methods of detection using deep Antarctic ice, warranting a Nobel Prize in Physics.