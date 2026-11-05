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Police say Rochester suspect nabbed hiding in garage after tool theft
By Mike Bunge,4 days ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. — A man is facing burglary and theft charges after police say he stole tools from a vehicle parked in a secured garage. The Rochester Police Department says officers were called to an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Maine Avenue Southeast after someone reported tools stolen from the back of their vehicle. Police say the vehicle was parked in a secured garage.