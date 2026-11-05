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Kane's Kompany pact! Striker salutes boss and opens up on bold decision to ditch Spurs comfort zone
By Alvino Hanafi,4 days ago
Perfect alignment between star striker and manager. Harry Kane’s decision to commit his long-term future to FC Bayern reflects a strong tactical and mental alignment with manager Vincent Kompany. Since Kompany took charge, Kane has maintained his elite scoring rate while serving as a key leader in the dressing room.