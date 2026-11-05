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Lynch: ‘We won in red, red, red states, and we did it by running as moderates’
By Tori Bedford,4 days ago
The midterm elections brought along a blue wave, with Democrats taking control of both chambers of Congress. Congressman Stephen Lynch was reelected to his seat representing Massachusetts’ 8th District, covering parts of Boston and several nearby cities and towns. The Democrat is also a senior member on the House Oversight Committee.
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