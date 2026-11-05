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Could the end come in Morocco? A Japanese figure threatens to topple Infantino's rule over FIFA
By Magdy Obaid,4 days ago
For months the path looked entirely clear. Gianni Infantino would keep his throne atop world football without a rival in sight. Now a heavyweight surprise has erupted that overturns all the calculations in Zurich. "Sky Sports" have revealed that Infantino faces the first genuine, serious challenge to his presidency of...