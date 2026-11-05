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CCHS Choir, Band, JROTC invites local veterans to an appreciation event on Monday
By Hannah Hageman,4 days ago
Christian County High School students are inviting veterans to the high school on November 9, as they host an appreciation event for all local veterans. The CCHS Choir, Band and JROTC will host those veterans free of charge at the Rotary Arena starting at 6 p.m. where they will get to enjoy performances by the choir students, the CCHS Jazz Band and the percussion ensemble.