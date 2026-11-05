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Springfield Councilor Moves to Ban Flock License Plate Cameras Citywide
By Sam Cavanaugh,4 days ago
Springfield City Councilor Zaida Govan unveiled a draft ordinance that would ban the city from acquiring, operating, funding or using Flock camera systems and would terminate all existing municipal contracts for them. The proposal lands amid a wave of Massachusetts communities reconsidering automated license plate readers, pitting privacy advocates against a police department that says the cameras have cracked real cases.
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