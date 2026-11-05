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Could Disney Characters Soon Talk to Guests Using AI? New Patent Explores Real-Time Character Conversations
4 days ago
Imagine meeting Mickey Mouse at Disneyland and having an actual conversation with him. Instead of relying on gestures, hugs, or prerecorded phrases, Mickey could respond directly to what you say, using his familiar voice and personality. It might sound like something out of the future, but a newly granted Disney patent is exploring exactly that possibility.