undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Christina Henderson’s bid to switch parties kicks off a messy debate among D.C. Democrats
By Alex Koma,3 days ago
Election Day was expected to be a low-drama affair for D.C. Democrats. Instead, a last-minute resignation and surprise party switch has ratcheted up intraparty agita to heights not seen since the primary. There was still plenty of celebrating, of course, as Mayor-elect Janeese Lewis George and her fellow Democratic nominees...
3