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Electrical Contractor OEG Snaps Up Full Chandler Building as Chip Boom Grows
By Aisha Khan,4 days ago
An electrical contractor has locked down a full industrial building in Chandler as Arizona's chipmaking and data center corridor keeps pulling in new tenants. OEG, a company previously named Oregon Electric Co., leased the entire 94,072-square-foot building at Queens Crossing Industrial Park to meet demand from fast-growing technology users, including chipmakers and data centers.