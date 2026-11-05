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Ex-Airline Worker From Jacksonville Gets 16 Months for $600K Ticket Fraud Scheme
By Ben Levine,4 days ago
A former airline ground-support worker from Jacksonville, Florida, has been sentenced to 16 months in federal prison for running a years-long scheme that cost three major airlines more than $600,000. Chaculvin Hayes, 37, exploited his access to airline reservation systems to fraudulently upgrade tickets, alter bookings and issue travel vouchers, according to federal investigators.
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