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Wisconsin Community Veterinary Center is not just spay and neuter
By Linda Falkenstein,4 days ago
Chief operating officer Payton Pritzl and Frankie: ‘Nobody wants to give up their pets.’. Wisconsin Community Veterinary Center is a low-cost veterinary service dedicated to helping people keep their pets in their homes — and out of shelters. The organization, part of the nonprofit Shelter From the Storm, grew out of the rescue operation, says Payton Pritzl, chief operating officer of both groups.
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