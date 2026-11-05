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Victoria 3 Gets Russian Empire-Focused State and Revolution DLC
By Vladislav Nikolaev,4 days ago
On November 5, Victoria 3 received its latest immersion pack, State and Revolution, focusing on guiding the Russian Empire through an era of intense political turmoil. At the heart of the expansion are the ruler's decisions, which directly affect regime stability and can ultimately spark a revolution. The dynamic of Journal Entries is now tied directly to the personality of the reigning Tsar. To achieve their goals, players must carefully weigh their actions against the ruler's personality traits and external pressures. Furthermore, these entries offer a clear visual representation of the regime's current stability. To push through political reforms, players can accumulate special points earned by elevating favorites and executing successful political maneuvers. By appointing favorites, the Tsar promotes their ideological views and leverages their influence to his advantage.