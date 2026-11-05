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Dent Middle School celebrates centennial and opens new fine arts building
By Contributed by Dr. Theresa Riley,4 days ago
On October 28, Dent Middle School marked a century of educational excellence with a rededication ceremony and the official ribbon cutting for its new creative and fine arts building. As the oldest school in Richland School District Two, Dent has evolved from a five-classroom rural schoolhouse into a cornerstone of...
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