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Hardeman County Investigator Steven Stanley Honored for Work on Complex Case
4 days ago
The Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office has presented Investigator Steven Stanley with a Certificate of Excellence in recognition of his investigative initiative, dedication and commitment to duty. According to the sheriff’s office, Stanley’s work on a narcotics investigation helped uncover a broader case involving money laundering. The agency credited his...
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