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CARL ALBERT STATE COLLEGE CELEBRATES ALUMNI EXCELLENCE AND CROWNS HOMECOMING ROYALTY
By David Deaton,4 days ago
POTEAU, OKLA. – Carl Albert State College celebrated excellence, legacy, and Viking pride during its 2026 Homecoming festivities, recognizing outstanding alumni and longtime members of the CASC family for their contributions to the college, their professions, and their communities. The celebration also included the crowning of this year’s Homecoming King and Queen.