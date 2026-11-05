undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
John Deere Announces Plans to Close Ottumwa Manufacturing Plant
By Allison Jacobs,3 days ago
John Deere has announced plans to close its Ottumwa manufacturing facility as part of a larger restructuring of its U.S. manufacturing operations. The company plans to move windrower production from Ottumwa to Des Moines by the end of fiscal year 2027, followed by round baler production by the end of fiscal year 2028. Once those moves are complete, the Ottumwa plant will close.