undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fire crews respond to house fire on Belcrest Circle in Reno
By 2 News Nevada Digital Team,4 days ago
A house fire brought Reno firefighters and police to Belcrest Circle Thursday morning after reports of heavy smoke coming from a residence. Reno Fire Department crews arrived to find large amounts of smoke coming from the home but were able to quickly knock down the fire. The flames had spread into part of the home's living area, where firefighters continued working to overhaul the affected area.
3