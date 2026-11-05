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Paterson Museum Unveils Ramapough Lenape Women's Art Exhibit This Month
By Tariq Hassan,3 days ago
A new exhibition opening at the Paterson Museum later this month will bring together photography, sculpture and sound to tell the stories of women from the Ramapough Munsee Lenape Nation. “Still Here: Root and Bone: Women of the Ramapough Lenape Nation” opens November 23 and runs through April 2, 2027, highlighting cultural traditions and ancestral knowledge passed down through generations of Ramapough women.