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How Busy Families Can Keep Their Gardens Tidy Through Winter
2 days ago
Between school runs, work and everything else that fills a family calendar, the garden can slip down the list as soon as the evenings get darker. Leaves gather on the patio, muddy footprints reach the back door and the toys that were easy to spot in summer disappear beneath damp foliage. The answer is not a perfect winter garden. It is a safe, usable outdoor space that takes only small amounts of time to look after.