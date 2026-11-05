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Blake Shelton Picks Up His Friends To Visit His Ranch…In Rich Hillbilly Kind Of Way
By Hillbilly Live,4 days ago
If you’re lucky enough to be invited to Blake Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma, he just might send a helicopter to pick you up from the airport. Dustin Lynch said, “he’s got a great ranch out there. He puts groups of buddies together to hunt and goof off. I fly my plane, and he sends a helicopter to pick me up and drop me off at his front door.
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