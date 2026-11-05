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Always Saying Yes to Ramapo: Peter Seminara ’00 Honored for Leadership, Service and Philanthropy
4 days ago
For more than two decades, whenever Ramapo College has asked Peter Seminara ’00 to lend his time, expertise or support, his answer has been remarkably consistent: yes. That “yes” has taken many forms. Seminara has helped Ramapo students secure internships and jobs. He has shared his professional expertise in classrooms and on panels. He has served in leadership roles with the Alumni Association, Anisfield School of Business and Ramapo College Foundation. And with his wife, Lauren, he established a scholarship endowment that has supported 14 Ramapo business students pursuing their own ambitions.