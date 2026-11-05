undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Warm Up Autumn Days with Rich, Creamy Pumpkin Soup
3 days ago
Nothing screams fall quite like pumpkins, and as the weather gets cooler, there’s no better way to enjoy them than in a hot bowl of homemade soup. Roasting a whole pumpkin or kabocha squash creates deeper, richer flavors in this Creamy Pumpkin Soup recipe, but if you don’t have much time to spend in the kitchen, canned pumpkin offers a convenient alternative. Aromatic onion and garlic join warm autumnal spices like ginger and cardamom for a bowl with harmonizing layers of flavor.