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Marvel Studios Alters the Color of Charlie Cox's Next Daredevil Costume
By Jackson Hayes,3 days ago
Matt Murdock and the color red go together like peanut butter and jelly. Ever since Charlie Cox's character started his journey on Netflix, he's found various ways to work red into his wardrobe, whether through the lenses of his glasses or the primary color of his superhero costume. Even the black number Matt wore in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 ended up with some red on it after a while. But things are different heading into the final season of the Marvel Studios series, and a new costume color helps signify that.